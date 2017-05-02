Coast Guard tests maritime object tracking device in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A new device hit the water in New London Tuesday.

The Coast Guard dropped what’s known as maritime object tracking technology, 200 feet off the Gold Star Memorial Bridge into the Thames River. They’re testing its durability. The device is designed electronically to mark items of interest in the water to reduce search times.

“From this particular test we’ll see how the housing held up, and based on those results we’ll update the prototypes when we go into operational testing,” said Lieutenant Joseph Direnzo, Project Manager, Coast Guard Research & Development Center.

The next step as the Coast Guard tests the device will be to drop it from a helicopter later this month in San Francisco.

