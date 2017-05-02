College: Teens crashed fraternity event, assaulted students

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A private college in Connecticut says a number of its students were assaulted by more than a dozen teenagers who crashed a fraternity event over the weekend.

Trinity College officials say in an email that a group of about 20 to 25 teenagers gained “unauthorized access” to the event at St. Anthony Hall’s chapter house in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officials say that when students asked the group to leave, some of them were assaulted. No one was seriously hurt.

The school says a Hartford police officer responded to the area, but the teens have not been caught.

It says it has put in several additional security measures. A contracted security officer will remain in the area this evening.

Police are investigating.

