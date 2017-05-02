Connecticut House of Representatives passes bill banning conversion therapy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut State House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would ban so called “conversion therapy” which tries to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Governor Dannel Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman applauded the move.

“As we all know, there is no medical evidence that supports this so-called therapy and, in fact, it often has damaging effects on those individuals who undergo it, many of whom are minors who were forced into the practice by a family that has rejected who they are,” Governor Malloy said. “The framing of sexual orientation as an illness or condition requiring correction is as destructive as it is uninformed. I applaud the overwhelming, bipartisan group of legislators in the House who voted today to protect youths from this cruel practice and I urge the Senate to swiftly adopt it in concurrence so I can sign it into law.”

“In passing this legislation, Connecticut has sent another strong message that we will protect our LGBTQ residents from discrimination in all its forms,” Lt. Governor Wyman said. “The House has done the right thing in ensuring LGBTQ youth are safe from treatment that can have profound – and lifelong – negative impacts. We are a state that celebrates all our young people – gay, straight, transgender, or questioning. I thank House leadership, and members, for taking this action today.”

House Bill 6695, An Act Concerning the Protection of Youth from Conversion Therapy passed the house by a vote of 141-8. It now moves on to the State Senate.