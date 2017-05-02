Cool weather theme likely into mid-May

A cool and unsettled weather pattern is setting up shop in the Northeastern United States, and it may stick around into the middle of May. After highs in the 70s on Tuesday, cooler weather rides in on a westerly wind for Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 60s – just a few degrees below normal. Thursday also looks seasonably cool near the Shoreline. The real trouble arrives on Friday as a rain storm brings a soaking to Connecticut, and then hangs around through the weekend into early next week. While it will not have much rain left to wring out over Connecticut this weekend, we’ll see a lot of clouds and it will be on the cool side.

More relatively cool weather is ahead for most or all of next week. The slow-moving area of low pressure stays nearby early next week. Passing showers are possible on Monday with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Expect more cool weather Tuesday into Wednesday. A dip in the jet stream remains quasi-stationary over the Northeastern United States through Mother’s Day into mid-May. The weather may not be awful, but do not expect any big warm-ups through May 15. Most days between May 10-15 will feature highs in the low 60s. There are signs that it will get warmer after May 15th.

The overall theme projected by the European computer model issued Monday afternoon shows relatively cool and wet conditions in the Northeastern United States into mid-June. There will be an updated outlook issues on Thursday evening, and I will share that on my Facebook and Twitter feeds.

