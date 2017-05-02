Fair Haven School E.S.L. students awarded Kid’s to Parks grant

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Students from the Fair Haven School have received the “Kid’s to Parks” grant award to clean up Criscuolo Park.

Tuesday, the E.S.L. (English as a second language) students in David Weinreb’s class took a field trip to the park along Chapel Street in the Fair Haven section of the city to deliver on their pledge to respect New Haven’s open spaces.

The group worked from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help beautify the park and raise awareness about the importance of environmental stewardship.

Some parts of the clean-up were painting garbage cans with anti-littering messages, picking up trash, and planting several trees.

The Fair Haven School was the only school in Connecticut to receive the grant.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s