Fair Haven School E.S.L. students awarded Kid’s to Parks grant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Students from the Fair Haven School have received the “Kid’s to Parks” grant award to clean up Criscuolo Park.

Tuesday, the E.S.L. (English as a second language) students in David Weinreb’s class took a field trip to the park along Chapel Street in the Fair Haven section of the city to deliver on their pledge to respect New Haven’s open spaces.

The group worked from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help beautify the park and raise awareness about the importance of environmental stewardship.

Some parts of the clean-up were painting garbage cans with anti-littering messages, picking up trash, and planting several trees.

The Fair Haven School was the only school in Connecticut to receive the grant.