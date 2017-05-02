Hartford firefighters quickly knock down Main Street fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a kitchen fire inside of a historic building at the intersection of Main Street and Capitol Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the Sutra Restaurant & Bar, located at 385 Main Street on reports of a fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within by 3:50 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.

It is unclear how much damage occurred within the restaurant. Firefighters are beginning their preliminary investigation.