Hartford firefighters quickly knock down Main Street fire

By Published: Updated:
Hartford first responders on the scene of a fire at a historic building at the corner of Main Street and Capitol Avenue Tuesday (WTNH / Jason Newton)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a kitchen fire inside of a historic building at the intersection of Main Street and Capitol Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

2017 05 02 hartford fire main street 4 Hartford firefighters quickly knock down Main Street fire
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire inside this building on Main Street (WTNH / Jason Newton)

Just after 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the Sutra Restaurant & Bar, located at 385 Main Street on reports of a fire.

2017 05 02 hartford fire main street 3 Hartford firefighters quickly knock down Main Street fire
(WTNH / Jason Newton)

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within by 3:50 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.

2017 05 02 hartford fire main street 5 Hartford firefighters quickly knock down Main Street fire
(WTNH / Jason Newton)

It is unclear how much damage occurred within the restaurant. Firefighters are beginning their preliminary investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s