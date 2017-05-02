Hearing on controversial cell phone tower on Hamden Christmas tree farm

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Folks in Hamden get their chance to sound off about a controversial cell phone tower.

Neighbors, local politicians, even the mayor has come out against building the tower on a neighborhood Christmas tree farm.

It’s something called the Connecticut Siting Council that will decide if this tower should be built where Verizon wants it. The council is holding a hearing here at Hamden Town Hall Tuesday night.

CT Siting Council public hearing here tonight about putting a 160-foot cell tower on Joseph’s Xmas tree farm. pic.twitter.com/11XFY6RCe0 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) May 2, 2017

Verizon wants to put the tower on Joseph’s Tree Farm on Kirk Road. Neighbors say the tower would be anything but an ornament to this family-owned Christmas tree farm. The tower would be 160 feet tall, dwarfing all of the nearby trees.

Hamden’s Mayor told the New Haven Register this is not in the best interest of the neighborhood. That is what the siting council has to decide: Does the public need for this tower outweigh any adverse effects from the tower?

Here’s how they’re going to do that. The council is going to walk around the farm, that’s called a field review, at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Then the council will meet and have what’s called an evidentiary session, where they go over evidence. Then they hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. That is open to anyone who wants to speak out about this.

That hearing will be in the council chambers here at Hamden Town Hall. Full disclosure, that Christmas tree farm is owned by the family of a News 8 employee.