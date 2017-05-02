Heavy delays on Interstate 91 southbound in Hartford after truck rollover

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers are Interstate 91 southbound heading through Hartford are facing heavier than normal delays after a tractor-trailer rolled over Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 9:40 a.m. on I-91 southbound between exits 29A and 27. State Police confirm to News 8 that the truck carrying bottled water spilled its contents across all lanes. A fuel spill has also occurred.

Crews from the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the Department of Consumer Protection have all responded to the scene. All travel lanes are blocked, with traffic sporadically getting through on the shoulder of the roadway. The shoulder is being closed intermittently to allow emergency vehicles to get through.

Troopers say the truck driver received minor injuries from the crash. He was taken to Hartford Hospital.