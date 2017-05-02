Man Arrested For Robbing a Milford 7-11 With a Knife

By Published:
Paul Bradley (Photo: Milford Police)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say Paul Bradley held up a 7-Eleven store on April 28th, 2017 around 1 o’clock in the morning with a large knife demanding the clerk give him money in the register.

Through surveillance video and the investigation Milford Police were able to get an arrest warrant for Paul Bradley.

Police later spotted Bradley driving in Hamden in the same vehicle he took off in from the 7-Eleven. Police followed Bradley and say he refused to stop for their marked patrol units. He led police on a chase onto the Merritt Parkway. Bradley was taken into custody without incident.

Bradley is being charged with robbery, larceny, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving.

