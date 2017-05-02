Milford police dog snouts out narcotics during routine traffic stop

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police say two people were charged after one of their K9s helped to identify heroin, cocaine and loose pills during a routine traffic stop.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, police say they initiated a traffic stop on Old Gate Lane near New Haven Avenue, after noticing “an equipment violation.” But Milford K9 Diesel made a “positive exterior sniff,” according to police, confirming that narcotics were inside the vehicle.

Police found heroin and cocaine, in addition to 19 loose prescription pills.

31-year-old Kristyn Tuttle and 42-year-old Arthur Boivin were arrested and charged.

Tuttle was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Boivin was, additionally, charged with failure to store narcotics in original container, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Both of them are scheduled to appear on May 23.