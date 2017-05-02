Mother credits vice principal for saving her daughter’s life

By Published:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Jordyn Zealor is still shaken up after choking at school. She was eating lunch in the cafeteria with her friends when a chicken nugget was stuck in her throat.

1 Mother credits vice principal for saving her daughters life“I tried swallowing it but I tried drinking water. I tried drinking milk but it wouldn’t go down,” she said.

She said she couldn’t breathe.

“I grabbed onto my friend but Ms. Crooks was there and she came over to me,” Jordyn said.

Sara Crooks, Vice Principal at Prendergast School, was in the cafeteria and noticed commotion. She saw that Jordyn was in distress.

“She was trying to talk to me but she couldn’t talk. She was pointing to the chicken nugget,” Crooks said.

Crooks sprang into action. She calmly went behind Jordyn to give her Heimlich maneuver.

“She said I am going to put my arms around you and push underneath your chest and she pushed and it came back up.” Jordyn said.

Her mother Barb Zealor said the vice principal saved her daughter’s life. “She was very very scared. She said that as soon as they got it out she turned around and hugged Ms. Crooks really really tight.”

 

Zealor said, “We really truly are grateful and she stepped in with no hesitation whatsoever.”

It was Crooks’ first time saving a life.

“I’ve been a coach in the past and I’ve been through first aid and CPR training. So I never thought I’d have to use it but I’m so thankful that I was prepared,” she said.

Jordyn said Ms. Crooks is her hero.

“I appreciate her and if she wasn’t there then I don’t know who else would do it because my friends don’t know it and I don’t know it. I’m very thankful that she was there.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s