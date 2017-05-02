Motorcycle Safety Tips

(WTNH)–According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, about 5000 motorcylists lose their lives in accidents each year in the US. Sadly that accounts for 13 percent of traffic fatalities even though motorcycles are just 3 percent of our countries registered vehicles. So how can we avoid becoming a statistic?

Let me start by asking you this…have you even been in an accident before? And in your opinion has it ever been your fault? Didn’t think so. With that notion, it’s important to know what’s legally required to wear and what isn’t.

Technically the only requirement to ride a motorcycle is eye protection and a motorcycle license, but let’s be realistic. You should always be geared up!

First thing is the helmet. It’s not a legal requirement for most riders but get one anyway, and one that’s got this DOT sticker on the back. Always wear a jacket, a padded jacket is ideal. Sturdy pants and boots are also a good idea. If your shoes have laces, make sure you tuck them in or tape them up. And make sure you glove up!

Okay so we’re ready to ride. As a rider, ALWAYS assume that the cars around you don’t see you. Don’t ride in the blind spot of other cars, pump the brakes as you slow down, and always think “what if” when riding around on the roads. As a driver, put the phone down, focus on driving, and always check your blind spots. Don’t forget that some bikes take longer to stop than cars, so keep a 4 second following distance. Happy riding!