Neighbors weigh in on proposed cell tower in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Dozens of Hamden residents came to town hall to speak out against the proposed cell tower.

On Tuesday afternoon, Joe’s Tree Farm and Verizon floated a balloon 160 feet into the air to show the height of the tower proposed on the site on Kirk Road. People who live in the neighborhood say they are concerned about safety as well as declining property values. Maria Cornacchia lives next to the proposed site.

“I am thinking about my property, we are paying very high taxes in the town of Hamden, and I heard that through the various studies that have been done saying that our value of our property is going to decrease by 20%,” Cornacchia said.

Dick Jaynes owns a tree farm like Joe’s and says they’re a disappearing breed. If the cell tower provides money to the landowner allowing them to keep it wild and undeveloped, he says he supports it.

“This cell phone tower will allow him to continue to grow trees, the alternative is to for him to develop it and sell it for housing. And that’s not good for the town,” Jaynes said.

As people came to the podium and speak out against the proposal, ask questions, and listen, Michael Luzzi, who says he helped in the development of the cell tower 20 years ago in the north end, came forward to try and find an alternative that would make everyone happy.

Michael Luzzi wondered if they can increase the height and size of that northern tower to make up the lost signal without having to put a new one in.

“It’s isolated, you can’t see it, it has no environmental impact on the residence and it gave coverage to the northern end supporting the police and fire,” Luzzi said.