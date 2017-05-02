New London Police conduct major narcotics bust

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police have arrested two people they say are involved in a massive heroin operation.

The New London Police Department and members of the Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force concluded a month long narcotics investigation on Monday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at 8:53 p.m., finding both people inside the car in possession of heroin. Police then obtained a search and seizure warrant for an apartment unit on Blinman Street in New London.

The investigation lead to the seizure of nearly 18 grams of Cocaine, 1.51 kilograms of heroin, narcotics paraphernalia, a motor vehicle, and approximately $6,1200 in cash.

Officers proceeded to arrest Yeudi Lora-Capellan of New London, and Yohedy Gonzalez of Waterford. Both men face a number of charges, including Possession of Narcotics and Operating a Drug Factory.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Narcotics hotline at (80)-47-9107.

