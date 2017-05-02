New study shows gun sales spike after mass shootings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study out shows gun sales spike after mass shootings.

According to CNN, the study looked at handgun sales in California after mass shootings in San Bernardino, California and Newtown. Connecticut. Following the 2012 massacre in Newtown, there was a 53 percent spike in purchases. Meanwhile after the San Bernardino shooting there was a 41 percent hike purchases.

The findings support the notion that fear is partly behind the spikes in handgun buys after each tragedy.

