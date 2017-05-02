NY triplets born with same skull malformation get surgery

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — A set of New York triplets has made medical history by being the first born with a rare skull malformation, and to be the first to receive corrective surgery.

Newsday reports the three 6-month-old boys — Hunter, Jackson and Kaden — underwent successful surgeries at Stony Brook University Hospital on Long Island when they were 2 months old. On Monday, doctors and first-time parents Michael and Amy Howard, of Center Moriches (moh-RIH’-chihs), talked about the surgeries during a news conference.

Doctors say that the babies were born with craniosynostosis, a skull plate fusion which distorts the skull early and could stunt future brain development.

The likelihood of all three triplets being born with the same malformation is approximately 1 in 160 trillion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s