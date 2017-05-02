NY zoo’s baby giraffe named Tajiri, Swahili for hope

By Published: Updated:
(Denver Zoo/Facebook)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The baby giraffe born at an upstate New York zoo to internet star April has a name.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the male calf born April 15 has been named Tajiri (tah-JEER’-ee), a Swahili word that means hope.

Related: Animal Adventure Park launches campaign to name April the giraffe’s calf

The name was the winning entry in the zoo’s online contest. The giraffe will be called “Taj” for short.

The zoo’s live stream of April’s pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views from late February through Taj’s birth. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth.

The contest to name the calf charged $1 per vote. The proceeds will be split among zoo upgrades, wild giraffe conservation and for children with unexpected medical expenses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s