Police investigating car crash in Plainfield that sent two to hospital

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people involved in a head-on collision in Plainfield on Monday were treated at a hospital for possible injuries.

Around 7:19 p.m. Plainfield Police and Fire Department along with American Legion Ambulance were sent to 215 Plainfield Pike Road for a two car accident.

Police say a driver in a black 2007 Jeep Compass was traveling westbound when they crossed the center line of the road.

Another driver in a black 2017 Chevy Silverado traveling eastbound attempted to avoid striking the Jeep by swerving into the westbound lane, where both vehicles collided head-on, according to police.

Both drivers were transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich to be treated for possible injuries.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.