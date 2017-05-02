Police Say Trumbull Man Robbed By Group On Bicycles

By Published:

TRUMBULL, Conn. – (WTNH) – A 37 year old man tells Trumbull Police he was robbed by six young men on bicycles as he walked in the parking lot of the Royce of Trumbull Apartments on Old Town Road. The victim says on April 30th he was surrounded by the group and was struck from behind falling to the ground. Once he was down, he tells police one of the suspects went through his pockets stealing his Iphone.

Police are looking into whether this incident is related to other incidents in the area in the complex. If you think you have information that could help Police, call the Trumbull Police department at 203-261-3665.

