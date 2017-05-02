Public hearing on investigation of CT Lottery’s 5 Card Cash Game

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A public hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, in which members of the Public Safety and Security Committee will give updated information on the investigation into the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s 5 Card Cash Game.

The game was suspended in 2015 because retailers were able to manipulate the game to print winning tickets.

Since then, fifteen people have been arrested. Last Year the News 8 Investigators reported that lottery officials had knowledge about the issue months before the game was shut down.

Details about the severance package given to former lottery CEO Anne Noble will also be discussed at Tuesday morning’s public hearing.