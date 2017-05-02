Rally to be held for Derby dad facing deportation

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Another rally is set for Tuesday in support of a local Derby dad facing deportation.

Members of Connecticut’s U.S. Congressional delegation are urging immigration customs enforcement not to deport Luis Barrios. They say he has four kids and a clean record and is scheduled to be sent back to Guatemala on Thursday.

Related: Protesters hoping to stop deportation of Derby dad

Now Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are stepping in, asking for the decision to be reversed. As of Tuesday morning, Connecticut’s U.S. Congressional delegation say they still have not heard back from ICE officials.

The rally for Barrios happening at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Hartford at noon.