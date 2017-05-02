State Police charge serial bank robber with another one

By Published:
Eric Sheridan (Photo provided by Connecticut State Police)

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Putnam man already behind bars was arrested on Tuesday, for his alleged involvement in a Killingly bank robbery back in January.

According to state police, 36 year-old Eric Sheridan entered the Putnam Bank on Wauregan Road, at around 12:45 pm. He hand the bank teller a note on a napkin, that read “this is a robbery give me your 20s and 50s and lower drawer I have a gun!”, police said. Sheriden, seen on surveillance cameras, took the money and left in a get away car.

State police arrested Sheriden and a Putnam woman, Rachelle Winter, after allegedly committing their 6th robbery in Falls Village, back on Feb. 16.

