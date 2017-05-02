State Police investigate possible hate crime in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn (WTNH) – State Police are looking into whether the vandalism of a car in Burlington was actually a hate crime.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Sunday, April 30th on South Main Street. Upon initial investigation, it appeared to be a random act of criminal mischief in which the car did not sustain any permanent damage.

However, after police investigated further, they determined that more information is needed to see if a bias or hate crime act was committed. There have been no arrests and the case remains under investigation.