Stratford Police Investigate Theft of Computer Equipment

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Stratford Police department is investigating the theft of computer equipment from a construction site on Barnum Avenue in the area of Agresta Terrace. The theft occurred on April 18. The suspect entered an

equipment truck and stole various pieces of computer equipment. The equipment is manufactured by Trimble and is estimated to be valued at $50,000.00. Some pieces are marked “Dalling #2”. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Todd Moore at 203-381-6902 or tmoore1@townofstratford.com