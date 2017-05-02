Stratford Police Warn Residents After Increase in Car Thefts

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Stratford police are warning residents after an increase in stolen cars over the past few months. Police aren’t saying exactly where the cars are being stolen, but they have released some tips to make sure you don’t become a victim.

With the summer months ahead, police say you can become a target if you leave your car windows down, because that’s something that can attract thieves. Police say leaving the keys, or valuable items in the car can also attract thieves. Police also say you should remember to park in a well lit area.

Police say you can always report suspicious activity to them by giving their non emergency number a call at 203-385-4100.