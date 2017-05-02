Trump reappoints Malloy to governor advisory panel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has reappointed Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to serve on a bipartisan group of governors that reviews matters involving the National Guard and homeland defense, despite past clashes between the two men.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday he will serve another two-year term as co-chairman of the 10-member Council of Governors.

The group was originally created in 2010, when former President Barack Obama was in office. The Democrat had appointed Malloy to the panel in 2012. He’s been a co-chairman since 2014.

Malloy, the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, was an active supporter of Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign and an outspoken critic of Trump. In turn, Trump called Malloy “a bad governor” during a Connecticut campaign rally.

Malloy calls the reappointment “an honor.”

