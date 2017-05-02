Waterbury student tests negative for bacterial meningitis

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — There was a huge sigh of relief at the Enlightenment School in Waterbury today, as test results from the State Department of Health came back negative for a student who was tested for bacterial meningitis, a disease that is very serious and can be deadly.

Meningitis spreads through close contact like sneezing, coughing and kissing or sharing drinking and eating utensils or living in close quarters. Symptoms include high fever, a severe headache, a stiff neck, and drowsiness and confusion.

When a student started showing some of those symptoms last Thursday, the school district took action. Workers thoroughly sanitized the school and the school buses that the student normally takes to and from school. They also sent home a letter to parents from Waterbury’s mayor, Neil O’Leary. It outlined the symptoms and spelled out the actions the school district was taking to ensure that the school environment was safe.

The Director of Operations for Waterbury Public Schools says there haven’t been any cases of bacterial meningitis at the school in the year and-a-half that he’s been with the district. The Connecticut Department of Health says there have been fewer than five cases of the rare Meningococal Disease per year in recent years in the entire state.

The Chief Operating Officer for Waterbury Public Schools tells News8 the student and his family are doing well.