WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–A registered sex offender from Windsor is now being held on $250,000 bond, charged for enticing a minor online. State police say 37-year-old Anthony Cunningham tried getting a 13-year-old girl from Tennessee to hop on a bus and come have sex with him.

She told police, and state police then went undercover, arresting him Tuesday morning at Union Station in Hartford.

Cunningham was already on parole for having sexual contact with an underage girl from Illinois back in 2014.