Woman climbing store shelf causes collapse at Clinton store

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A major cleanup is underway in Clinton after a shelf collapsed in an aisle of a grocery store Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2:10 p.m., News 8 received multiple calls from viewers reporting that a large shelf had collapsed at the ShopRite store on East Main Street. News 8 spoke with Clinton police, who confirmed that a store shelf had partially collapsed.

Witnesses said a woman was trying to get something off of the top shelf, apparently holding onto it, when the shelf gave way.

Jody Molyneux, a customer in the store at the time, described what she heard and saw.

I was in line checking out and all of a sudden it sounded like a herd of wild elephants coming down the aisle and you saw this woman running for her life and then shampoo just falling out like a wave.”

Molyneux tells News 8 that the shampoo caused quite a mess, but fortunately no one was hurt.

