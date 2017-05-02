Yale grad teachers still on hunger strike over union negotiations

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s been one week since four men and four women graduate student teachers began a hunger strike at Yale University. Today, surrounded by supporters, they showed they are weak in body but strong in mine.

“We want a voice over our pay which gets cut and becomes irregular and we have no say. And, we want a voice over our working conditions which Yale changes without consulting us,” said Julia Powers, one of the fasters.

Tonight, in front of University President Peter Salovey’s house, the fathers were joined by dozens of supporters in a candlelight vigil. They say they will not eat until Yale enters into collective bargaining discussions with them about the newly formed Local 33 of Unite Here, which aims to unionize students in several departments of the graduate school.

“Everyday we sit at 33 Wal Street at Beineike Plaza and we see President Salovey walk by. Although he says he’s concerned for us he hasn’t said a single word to us and he won’t even look our way,” said Powers.

University leaders have declined to enter into negotiations saying the way in which the STUDENT TEACHERS conducted elections is unprecedented. The school has asked the National Labor Relations Board to review the voting process.

The eight fasters, and everyone who supports them, say it’s time for the University to step up.

“As members of Yale’s faculty we call on President Salovey and his administration to begin collective bargaining negotiations immediately with Local 33,” said Professor Hazel Carby.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s