Ansonia residents show support for new location of police station

ANSONIA, Conn. (WNTH) — People in Ansonia are giving the thumbs up on plans to relocate the city’s police department.

A meeting was held at Ansonia City Hall on Tuesday night, where residents showed overwhelming support on plans to move the station to the former Farrel Corporation Headquarters on Main Street.

According to the New Haven Register, the city originally wanted to move the station to a former housing complex site on Olson Drive, until it discovered the Farrel property was more spacious.

The upgrade was originally decided back in November, after officers claimed the current building was severely outdated.

A vote from the city’s Board of Aldermen is needed to push through the plan.

