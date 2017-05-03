Casino workers rally after Springfield casino threatens local jobs

Photo rendering of the proposed development for the gaming and entertainment facility in East Windsor, CT. (provided by : Stu Loeser & Co. )

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Casino workers are rallying in Hartford. They say they’re afraid of losing their jobs. At issue, a casino being built over the state line in Springfield threatens to steal jobs and business away from our state.

More than 9,000 jobs here in Connecticut are being threatened by that new facility just over our border in Springfield. That’s according to employees at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods.

Some of those employees want to talk with legislators about the importance of saving their jobs. The big push here is to bring that third casino to Connecticut to compete with the one going up in Springfield.

Those behind the project say if a third one is not built people from Connecticut will go into Massachusetts to gamble. That means a possible loss in slot revenue for the Connecticut casinos and the state. And that could translate to layoffs.

A former movie theater in East Windsor has been chosen as the potential site for the third casino here in our state. That site is non-tribal land. Some strongly support it being built there. Others oppose it.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has called moving forward with the project risky business. Officials say that the third casino would jeopardize 25% of slot revenue that the state receives from the existing casinos.

Certainly a lot of moving parts to this story. The employees from Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods will meet in Hartford to discuss all of this Wednesday morning.

