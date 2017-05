NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday was a special day for centenarians in the New Haven area.

Those who are 100 or older were honored at a luncheon on Wednesday. In all, there were 22 centenarians in attendance.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for them to understand how the state, their families and their communities is happy to honor folks who have attained this milestone,” said _____________________.

The oldest person in attendance was Agnes Lowe. She turns 110 in October.