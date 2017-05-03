Connecticut 7th-grader dies during softball game

KILLINGLY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.

Lynne Pierson, the superintendent of schools in Killingly, said the seventh-grader at Killingly Intermediate School was playing in a game at Roseland Park in Woodstock on Tuesday, when the incident occurred.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Pierson said she did not know the nature of the medical emergency. State police declined to comment, saying the department does not release information about incidents involving children. The town’s Little League also declined comment.

Pierson said counseling was made available to students at several schools on Wednesday.

