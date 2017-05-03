Connecticut volunteers to help flood ravaged communities

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three volunteers from the American Red Cross are heading to Missouri to help victims of flooding days after severe weather ripped the area.

The volunteers will assist in disaster assessment and mental health services. The local volunteers are part of a group of some 3,000 volunteers in the Connecticut and Rhode Island region.

A weekend of storms has left almost 300 people in shelters across Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Texas.

There is also more heavy rain in the forecast.