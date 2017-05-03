Connecticut volunteers to help flood ravaged communities

By Published:
Waters flood the intersection of Interstate 44 and Highway 141, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in this from the top floor of the Drury Inn in Valley Park, Mo.. The flooded Meramec River has shut down all traffic at the intersection. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three volunteers from the American Red Cross are heading to Missouri to help victims of flooding days after severe weather ripped the area.

The volunteers will assist in disaster assessment and mental health services. The local volunteers are part of a group of some 3,000 volunteers in the Connecticut and Rhode Island region.

A weekend of storms has left almost 300 people in shelters across Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Texas.

There is also more heavy rain in the forecast.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s