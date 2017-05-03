Cruisin’ Connecticut – Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Geronimo in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill.

The Tequila bar has over 400 types of Tequila, and is recognized by the Mexican government’s Tequila Regulatory Council for their commitment and knowledge of Tequila.

Geronimo will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo all day long (starting at 11:30am) with giveaways and a pig roast in the parking lot. Beginning at 5pm, the party expands outdoors with a street party in the driveway, and the opening of an outdoor Taco Cart and musical entertainment from a Mariachi band. Cuco the Donkey will be roaming the streets of New Haven to bring the party to the city.

Visit Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill: 271 Crown Street, New Haven, CT 06510

