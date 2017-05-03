Cruisin’ Connecticut – Red Bee Apiary in Weston is All The Buzz

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Weston, home of Red Bee Apiary.

Red Bee produces natural, local honey product by beekeeper Carla Marina Marchese. She was trained in honey and beekeeping in Italy, but she wasn’t always passionate about it:

I started very naively as a hobby about 17 years ago. I was afraid of bees – as most people are. But honeybees pollinate a lot of our food and are very docile. Local honey also has many medicinal benefits and helps with allergies.

Right now she has around 20,000 bees, and by July there will be around 80,000. The average bee only produces 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey throughout its lifetime. And to produce a jar of honey, it takes a colony about a month. That really puts things into perspective. Often, we take for granted quality, local products. But look at all of the work that goes into producing just one jar of honey  – incredible.

You can visit Red Bee and enjoy their selection of honey, lip balms, soaps and more: 77 Lyons Plane Road, Weston, CT 06883

