Derby dad facing deportation granted 30-day reprieve

By and Published: Updated:
Luis Barrios, of Derby, thanks the public for their support against his deportation. Barrios was granted a 30-day stay Wednesday (WTNH / Tom Parent)

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just hours before Derby father Luis Barrios was scheduled to be deported, news of a 30-day reprieve was announced late Wednesday afternoon.

A news conference was scheduled for 5:00 p.m. for Luis Barrios and his family to announce the latest information on their legal fight to keep him from being deported. At the beginning of that news conference, Erin O’Neill, the attorney representing Mr. Barrios, announced that they had received a call granting a 30-day reprieve.

We were just notified by Senator Blumenthal’s office and Senator Murphy’s office that Luis Barrios has been granted a 30-day stay. He does not need to depart the United States tonight. We are extremely grateful for everybody’s efforts. The family is overwhelmed with joy for this small reprieve.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s