Derby dad facing deportation granted 30-day reprieve

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just hours before Derby father Luis Barrios was scheduled to be deported, news of a 30-day reprieve was announced late Wednesday afternoon.

A news conference was scheduled for 5:00 p.m. for Luis Barrios and his family to announce the latest information on their legal fight to keep him from being deported. At the beginning of that news conference, Erin O’Neill, the attorney representing Mr. Barrios, announced that they had received a call granting a 30-day reprieve.

We were just notified by Senator Blumenthal’s office and Senator Murphy’s office that Luis Barrios has been granted a 30-day stay. He does not need to depart the United States tonight. We are extremely grateful for everybody’s efforts. The family is overwhelmed with joy for this small reprieve.”