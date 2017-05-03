Driver leads police on chase, claims to be Hillary Clinton

(WTNH) — Police in Pennsylvania had a wild car chase the other night. They had to blow the car’s tires out.

The driver said she was Hillary Clinton. She wasn’t Hillary Clinton.

Police say 36-year-old Holly Donahoo was drunk and wouldn’t pull over on Tuesday night.

When they finally used spike strips to blow the tires out and stop her car here’s what she had to say.

“When police asked her name to try to identify her, she told them she was Hillary Clinton,” police said.

Donahoo is charged with drunk driving and having open alcohol in her car.