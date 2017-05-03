Drivers near Uconn warned as students move out

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers are being cautioned to expect traffic delays and some detours in coming days on the UConn Storrs campus as thousands of students finish their final exams and move out of residence halls.

Some students already have started to pack and leave after completing their last tests. However, the vast majority of the approximately 12,200 on-campus residents are expected to move out Friday through Monday, when residence halls and Husky Village close at noon for the end of the semester.

Traffic will also be heavy due to 2017 Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

UConn Residential Life and Parking Services have developed a plan to help streamline traffic patterns near residence hall complexes on particularly crowded parts of campus near the Hilltop, Garrigus and NextGen buildings:

Alumni Drive is restricted to one-way traffic through 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Parking will be allowed in the northbound lanes, closest to the buildings, only for students and families as they load their vehicles.

Traffic patterns might also be affected at various times near other residence halls on the Storrs campus as needed, so drivers are asked to watch for parking and public safety personnel and to heed their directions.

A few other locations will remain open slightly longer: Graduate students living in Northwood Apartments can stay until noon on Saturday, May 13; and residents of the Hilltop Apartments and Charter Oak Apartments can stay until May 31.