Flare spotted in Essex along Conn. River

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — A flare was seen in the Essex area along the Connecticut River on Wednesday night.

The Coast Guard says there were reports of one red flare being seen at approximately 8:55 p.m.

The Coast Guard and local authorities were called out to search the Connecticut River, North Cove and Hamburg Cove from Old Saybrook to Essex.

Authorities from Essex, Old Saybrook and Westbrook, along with Deep were involved along with Coast Guard Station New London.

Officials have not found where the flare was set off from.