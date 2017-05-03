Former nurse charged for health insurance fraud, prescription violations

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A former nurse with an office in Groton was arrested for allegedly billing Medicaid for prescriptions that were never provided to the purported recipients.

Arlene Dumais, a 77-year-old of Preston and former advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), was arrested by Inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MCFU) in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, and charged with one count each of health insurance fraud and making a false prescription.

Over a four-year period beginning in 2010 Dumais wrote more prescriptions than any other health care provider in Connecticut for Vivitrol, an injectable medication used to treat opiate and alcohol addiction and for which the state paid $1,100 or more for each prescription, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

An investigation by the Drug Control Division in the Department of Consumer Protection found that she wrote nearly 10 times the number of prescriptions as the next highest provider, which was a three-person combined practice.

Dumais prescribed Vivitrol on a monthly basis to Medicaid recipients who were either no longer her patients or whom she had never treated, the affidavit states.

Over the four-year period under review the state Department of Social Services paid nearly $2.3 million for the prescriptions. A random review of three patients revealed at least 21 instances where Medicaid paid for Vivitrol that was not dispensed to the recipient for whom it had been prescribed, the affidavit states.

Dumais was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond, and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on May 18, 2017.