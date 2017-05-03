Generic drugmakers want antitrust lawsuit dismissed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Six generic drugmakers are asking a federal judge in Connecticut to dismiss a 40-state lawsuit accusing them of artificially inflating and manipulating prices to reduce competition for antibiotic and oral diabetes medication.

The companies filed documents Monday citing a variety of reasons including the states failed to adequately allege deceptive conduct and the states lack standing to sue on behalf of their citizens.

The companies include Heritage Pharmaceuticals, of Eatontown, New Jersey; Aurobindo Pharma USA, of East Windsor, New Jersey; Citron Pharma, of East Brunswick, New Jersey; Mayne Pharma USA, of Raleigh, North Carolina; Mylan Pharmaceuticals of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA of North Wales, Pennsylvania.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says an investigation into “suspicious” generic drug price increases found evidence “of collusion and anticompetitive conduct” among drugmakers.

