Greenwich teen arrested for trying to steal church collection

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is facing multiple charges after she allegedly broke into a church on Tuesday.

According to Greenwich Police, 19-year-old Victoria Rosenblum was seen entering St. Mary’s Church on Greenwich Avenue without permission. Officials say she was trying to steal money from the collection offering safe. She was previously seen doing it at the church from video surveillance on Sunday.

Rosenblum was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal attempt of larceny.

She was unable to post her $500 bond and remained at Greenwich Police Department.

Rosenblum will face a judge at a court in Stamford on May 17.