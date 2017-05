HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man has been arrested, accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s stereo equipment late last year.

On November 21, 2016, Hamden Police got a call to Morse Street, about something stolen from a car.

Police say their investigation lead them to George Roman Jr. They say he took the stereo equipment worth about $700.

Roman Jr. is charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Larceny in the Fifth Degree. Roman Jr. is due back in court in Meriden on May 15.