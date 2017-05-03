High school students get inside look at careers in construction

By Published:
High School students from across Connecticut take part in career day (WTNH / Joe D'Addese)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — High school students from across Connecticut putting on their hard hats Wednesday in Wallingford. Getting a look at the career opportunities available to them.

“I’ve just been exposed to so many fresh elements that I’ve never been exposed to before,” said Mickayla Joseph, a senior at Middletown High School.

She’s one of 1,500 students who’s taking part in Construction Career Day.

“I think what we’re trying to do here is expose high school students to opportunities beyond, aside from college,” said Paul Gray, with EMCORE New England Mechanical Services. He’s also been in the construction business for 45 years.

That’s the takeaway for many of these students. The different trades available to them if a four year college isn’t an option. But there’s also a need for construction workers down the road.

“It’s estimated that roughly 20% of the current construction workforce are over the age of 55, which naturally means a lot of these folks are going to retire in the next five to ten years,” said Chris Syrek, who’s with the Connecticut Association of Builders and Contractors.

That’s why the next generation of workers is being recruited for their skills. Some 50 different companies are taking part in today’s event, showcasing a wide range of jobs.

“It’s great because now I know and they pass that knowledge onto me,” said Joseph.

The Construction Career Day is taking place both Wednesday and Thursday.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s