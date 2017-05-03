House passes $1 trillion government funding bill

Related Coverage Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

(ABC) — The House of Representatives passed a $1 trillion spending bill Wednesday afternoon, crossing off a major item on lawmakers’ to-do list before they begin an 11-day recess.

The bill — which passed by a 309-118 margin, with four members abstaining — is written to fund the government through September and includes a $15 billion increase in funding for the military. The spending bill also contains $1.5 billion for border security, but leaves out funding for the physical border wall that President Donald Trump wants to be built on the U.S.-Mexico border. It also doesn’t block funding for Planned Parenthood or sanctuary cities.

Trump touted the bill Tuesday as a “clear win” for the American people, hours after he suggested that Washington needs a “good ‘shutdown'” in September.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said Trump’s tweets were in reaction to Democrats claiming victory in the negotiations over the spending bill.

“I think the president is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with the Democrats and they want out to try and spike the football and make him look bad,” Mulvaney said during a press briefing at the White House Tuesday.

Now that the bill has passed the House, it will head over to the Senate before finally landing on the president’s desk for his signature.