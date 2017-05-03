How to Repel Pollen from your Car

The flowers may look beautiful but the pollen is terrible for your allergies and it looks awful for your car, but you know what? Bees love it…and so do the local car washes.

Muna Komal, owner of Classic Car Care, North Haven said, “Every year we have a lot of pollen this time of the year. So we get busy, the weekends we’re very busy because of the pollen.”

Business is booming at car washes all across the state, thanks to a layer of green making even the cleanest cars filthy.

“The weather is changing, there’s a lot of pollen in the air so it’s making the car very dirty.” Lakesha Margaglione, North Haven stated, “I actually try keep my car clean…as clean as can be.”

If you’re like the millions across Connecticut with dirty vehicles, it seems like you’re fighting a losing battle.

As flowers bloom, they release a fine grain into the air as part of their natural fertilization process. Wind blows these particles into the air and in turn onto any surface, especially smooth ones like a car. But getting a car wash daily can really add up!

So is there anything you can get that you can spray on your car to completely repel pollen altogether? Well there are some things that can help but unfortunately there is no miracle cure.

Frank Consiglio, Owner/Mechanic Muscle Car Snow Plowing responded, “The pollen is literally attracted to the vehicle, so what I recommend is having a good quality wax on the car to protect the surface, and more importantly increase the frequency of your washing and wiping details to try and minimize your accumulation.

So wax can help, but it won’t completely repel pollen. Whatever you do, don’t wipe it off!

“If the surface is already dry, and the paint can also be abrasive with regards to the dirt on it so if you start wiping it, you’re going to wipe the dirt into the paint along with the pollen and then of course you’re going to streak and scratch the finish.” Said Consiglio.

And scratches in your paint will linger a lot longer than all that pollen will. I’m Meteorologist Sam Kantrow, News8.