Is reconstructive surgery the right choice for women with breast cancer?

By Published:

(ABC / WTNH) — Breast cancer, two words from a doctor that for women, lead to a seemingly innumerable array of decisions. One of those decisions is whether or not to get a mastectomy and whether to opt for breast reconstruction surgery.

Recent statistics suggest nearly two in five women who have a mastectomy choose to have breast reconstruction. But is this the right choice?

Researchers at Ohio State University surveyed 126 women undergoing mastectomies for breast cancer. They asked them about personal preferences, which might push them toward or away from reconstructive surgery — focusing on their priorities when it came to things like breast shape and recovery time.

What did they find? Many women ended up choosing reconstruction even though it was not consistent with their personal goals, suggesting that they may have been better off with mastectomy alone.

Bottom line, women with breast cancer who are considering mastectomy should have an honest conversation with their doctors about reconstruction surgery and whether it really fits with their goals.

It’s your decision, so make it the right one for you.

