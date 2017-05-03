Kitchen Hacks to Make Cooking Easier

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re a professional chef or cook most of your meals in the microwave, a few helpful hacks can make navigating the kitchen a lot easier.

“As a chef, I think it’s funny because we find ourselves using tips and tricks probably more than we realize we do because it kind of becomes second nature,” explained Chef Plum, a private chef and caterer.

His first kitchen hack is for those who love baking.

“Sometimes you bake on the fly,” Plum explained. “You want to bake cookies with the kids. You want to make a cake with the kids or something, but we don’t ever remember to take the butter out and leave it to get to room temperature.”

His solution is to grate it.

“It lets it come to temperature so much faster because you’re creating so much surface area,” Plum explained. “It works amazing.”

His next hack will help you peel your potatoes in no time.

“Boil your potatoes with the skin on, and take them out,” he explained.

Let the potatoes cool and then use a paper towel to slide the skin right off.

“This is one of those funny things that as a chef I’ve never had a lot of problems with, but once I started doing this, it’s life changing because it makes life so much faster,” Plum said.

Hack number three is to store plastic wrap in the fridge. It makes it easier to tear and handle.

If you want to know if your eggs are still good or not, Plum has an easy trick that he says goes back years and years.

“You can always tell an egg is fresh by doing one simple thing,” he explained. “Get a glass of water, take your egg, and put it in the water.”

If the egg sinks to the bottom, it’s fresh. If it floats, it’s seen better days.

Kitchen hack number five is a clever way to keep your greens fresher longer.

“Take a wet paper towel, put it on top and seal the container,” Plum explained. “It adds a little moisture to it and keeps them fresh for at least another four to five days.”

His last hack is for the cookie lovers.

“If you take a piece of bread and put it in there with it — I know it sounds weird — it’ll help the cookies stay fresher much longer,” Plum explained. “It’ll probably add about three days to your shelf life.”

For even more kitchen hacks, watch the video above. To learn more about Chef Plum, visit PlumLuvFoods.com.